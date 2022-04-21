John Fetterman doesn't just have supporters — he has fans. His celebrity could make him a senator

"There is no conspiracy and nothing to find," Bell wrote. "Sometimes things are just what they are and people find themselves bored that someone's tragedy was not more exciting. That's the evil in this world. My time will come friends and I will share with you everything. I have nothing to hide and no reason to hold back any longer. I'm looking forward to speaking my truth and being able to heal from it and being free."

She mentioned Crawford County sheriff Jeff Howell by name but insisted his deputies showed her no favoritism, and the case has been handed over to state police to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

"All steps have been taken by all involved, Republican and Democrat offices, to make sure this is being handled fairly by outside sources. If you are hearing otherwise, we strongly suggest you look at where the rumors originated," read a Facebook post by the Crawford County Republican Party. "It is sad but all too often politicians take the stance of 'don’t let any disaster go to waste.'"

The county GOP confirmed that Bell, who was disciplined with two other judges over the May 1, 2019, altercation and shooting, would withdraw from her re-election campaign.

Court documents show Bell and fellow Crawford County judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs had been out drinking at two chain restaurants before trying to go at 3 a.m. to the Red Garter Gentleman's Club, which was closed, and instead walked to a nearby White Castle.

Someone inside a blue SUV shouted at the group as they drove past, and Bell extended her middle fingers toward the vehicle -- which turned around and parked near the judges.

The two groups argued, and then the two judges fought with the other men, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser, and then Kaiser opened fire, wounding Adams and Jacobs.

"I'm afraid that I said something to those two strange men at first," Bell told detectives, "and then they said something back to me, and then I said something and then those two went to defend me. I’m not denying that I said something or egged it on…because I drink…I mean, I fully acknowledge that I drink and get mouthy, and I’m fiery and I’m feisty, but if I would have ever thought for a second that they were going to fight or that that guy had a gun on him, I would never."

Adams later pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and received a one-year suspended sentence, and all three judges were disciplined by the Indiana Commission of Judicial Qualifications.

Bell and Adams were both reinstated to the bench after serving 30-day suspensions.