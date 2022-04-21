John Fetterman doesn't just have supporters — he has fans. His celebrity could make him a senator
John Fetterman in Plymouth Meeting on Saturday. - TYGER WILLIAMS/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman crossed his arms and cast his flushed face downward as the woman in a fedora started into her fourth verse of the song she wrote for him. John, like Popeye, says, 'I am what I am.' On the side of truth, he'll take a stand. So vote for Big John in the Senate race. He'll make Pennsylvania a better place. Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor didn't look particularly comfortable with the serenade last weekend in Bucks County (a parody of Jimmy Dean's "Big Bad John"). But he graciously gave her an "I'm not worthy" bow as a room full of people, many in Fetterman campaign ...