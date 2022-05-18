John Fetterman dominated the Pa. Democratic primary for Senate. Here’s how he won
John Fetterman won every county in Pennsylvania's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. - TOM GRALISH/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman didn’t just win in Pennsylvania, he trounced his rivals. The lieutenant governor won every single county in the state and had a 30-point lead over U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb in the Democratic race for U.S. Senate with 92% of votes counted Wednesday. He did it even with a late and shocking development: Fetterman suffered a stroke days before the primary and spent election day recovering in the hospital. His victory was so decisive, it became a footnote amid a tight GOP Senate race that was still too early to call Wednesday morning. And while predicted by polls and politi...