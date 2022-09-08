John Fetterman has lingering speech issues after his stroke. What’s the impact on his Senate run?
HEATHER KHALIFA/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — At a rally in Erie last month, John Fetterman said he turned down living in the “lieutenant governor governor.” He meant the “lieutenant governor’s mansion,” trying to draw a distinction between himself and his opponent, a celebrity with several multimillion-dollar homes. In Pittsburgh a week later, Fetterman jumbled up his point about good-paying jobs. “What is wrong with demanding for an easy, safe, kind of their income, a path to a safe place for them to win? Excuse me, to work?” he said. As Fetterman has returned to the trail, giving candid speeches without notes, he’s been ...