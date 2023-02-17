John Fetterman wanted a quiet start in the Senate. His health has upended that
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

WASHINGTON — John Fetterman just wanted to fit in. After rising to the Senate and political celebrity by being different — with his brawny looks and brash persona — Pennsylvania’s new senator arrived in Washington aiming to tone down his profile. Instead, two hospitalizations have put Fetterman back in the national eye despite his plans to keep his head down, carefully pick his moments to speak out, and learn from his new colleagues. Less than three months into his Senate career, a senior aide said Friday that Fetterman could potentially be hospitalized for weeks. His ongoing health problems s...