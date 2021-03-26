GOP lawmaker uncorks ignorant Fox News rant falsely claiming 'the government' is banning Dr. Seuss

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) this week uncorked a factually challenged rant on Fox News in which he falsely claimed that "the government" was banning Dr. Seuss books.

Joyce went on Fox to promote his new legislation called the GRINCH Act, which local news station ABC 27 reports would ban taxpayer dollars from funding libraries that choose to remove Dr. Seuss books.

"If you find that these books are offensive to your children then the parents should be the ones that make that decision," he told Fox News. "Government should not be making that, and federal dollars should not support anyone who bans books."

In reality, the private Dr. Seuss Foundation said earlier this year that it will halt the publication and distribution of six old Dr. Seuss books that contain racist images, and no one from the government ordered the foundation to do so.

The six books being discontinued are not well known ones such as "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Cat in the Hat," or "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," but are rather lesser known titles such as "If I Ran the Zoo" and "McElligot's Pool."

Watch the video below.