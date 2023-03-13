John Oliver busts anti-gay Republican who loves gay men's revealing photos

John Oliver opened his Sunday episode of "Last Week Tonight" talking about the Dominion lawsuit against Fox News and the revelations that are being exposed in the depositions and exhibits in the court documents.

At one point, Oliver notes that Fox host Tucker Carlson complained he's joyful about the idea of not having to talk about Donald Trump anymore.

"Girl, same," Oliver replied.

But his most hilarious moment came from Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, who has been caught liking and commenting on a number of photos of gay men and transgender people whose rights he's actively attempting to quash. At the same time the story came out, Tennessee became the first state to ban drag performances on public property or anywhere that a child could see them.

He cited the nonsense of the law saying that at no point has Tennesee banned Hooters, Carl's Jr. commercials or Gloria's behind from the children's movie "Madagascar."

Among the things that Lt. Gov. McNally has liked and commented about is a photo of a young man's posterior slightly exposed and the same man photographed from the front with extremely tight pants. McNally noted he loved the young man's content.

"OK, first of all, there is nothing wrong with commenting on a 20-year-old gay man's thirst traps but there is a problem if you are a.) 79 years old, b.) are a sitting member of a government that helped pass anti-gay legislation, and c.) leave comments like, 'you are having a grand time my friend. Because, yes, he is having a grand time, but that's no thanks to people like you, Randy!" Oliver shot back.

His office tried to brush off the incident saying that McNally loves to comment on social media.

"Does he always use the proper emoji at the proper time? Maybe not. But he enjoys interacting with constituents and Tennesseans of all religions, backgrounds and orientations on social media," the office said in a statement. "He has no intention of stopping."

Oliver clarified that it was like he was saying, "I'm horny on main and I will stay that way until the day I die."

Franklyn, who posted the photos that McNally seems to enjoy so much, was pleased to hear that McNally wasn't going to stop any time soon.

"I would just say, why be kind to one gay person and not everyone?" Franklyn asked.

Oliver also gave props to Franklyn for being so kind instead of telling McNally he was "blocked, reported" and was then throwing his phone in the river.

