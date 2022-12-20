Johnny Depp lawyers say he will donate $1 million Amber Heard settlement to charities
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 20, 2022. - Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Johnny Depp is pledging to donate $1 million to charities on the heels of ex-wife Amber Heard announcing she’d settle their defamation case. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, announced the move Monday in a statement his legal team made to E! News. “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light,” said Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez — who themselves became topics of internet discourse amid the six-week trial. “The jury’s unanimous decision and the resulting j...