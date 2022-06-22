Johnny Depp to go on tour with Hollywood Vampires after Amber Heard defamation trial
The Hollywood Vampires perform at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 15, 2016, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. - Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Johnny Depp is sinking his fangs into music — and bringing some star power along for the ride. Weeks after his explosive defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, is going on tour with his superband Hollywood Vampires, the band announced Wednesday on Instagram. “The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!! We’re coming to Germany and Luxembourg Summer 2023,” the band — which includes Depp, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Alice Cooper guitarist Tommy Henriksen — captioned a poster of their tour dates. The foursome is slated to perform in Germany at...