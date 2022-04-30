Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: supporting cast steals the limelight

Stories Chosen For You
US President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned of "unprecedented" pressure from migration in a call Friday that highlighted a major political headache for the White House ahead of November elections.
"In view of the unprecedented flows of migrants from throughout the hemisphere to our two countries, the presidents reiterated the need to build stronger tools for managing regional migration surges," the White House said in a statement after the call between the two presidents.
The virtual meeting, just under an hour long, showcased Biden's attempt to steer the complex relationship onto a more cooperative basis after the tempestuous, at times tense, situation under his predecessor Donald Trump.
"The tone of the call was very constructive. This was not a call where President Biden was threatening the Mexican president in any way," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, referring to Trump's aggressive brinkmanship with Mexico over illegal immigration.
The two nations are inextricably tied through trade, culture and the violent narcotics industry. However, looming over everything is the quandary of how to manage both legal and illegal migration.
It's a subject that will feature heavily at the upcoming regional Summit of the Americas in June, being hosted in Los Angeles.
"The majority of the conversation was about migration and was about continued work on coordination, on economic coordination, on taking steps to reduce migration along the border," Psaki said.
Lopez Obrador tweeted after the call that Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will travel to Washington on Monday to discuss "issues of cooperation for development" and the Summit of the Americas.
And Lopez Obrador himself is to visit Central America and Cuba from May 5 to 9, with stops in three of the main countries where migrant caravans originate: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.
The trip is unusual, as the Mexican president has made few foreign visits since taking office in 2018, although he has visited the United States three times.
A senior US official told reporters Friday that "monumental challenges" around the world, ranging from climate change to the war in Ukraine and food insecurity, are prompting "unprecedented levels of migration."
Looming surge
The already messy situation is heating up with Biden's attempt to end Title 42, a rule instituted during the Covid pandemic as a way to quickly expel migrants and asylum seekers, rather than let them stay in the United States while their cases are heard.
Opponents see the rule as no longer justified, but Republicans and even some of Biden's own party warn that lifting the measure will trigger an uncontrolled surge across the border. Although the rule was set to expire May 23, a court order means it remains in place for now.
With Biden's Democrats potentially facing heavy defeats in November midterm congressional elections, the issue will only intensify.
Both sides of the political divide in Washington agree there's a problem.
The White House talks of a "broken" immigration system that Congress should fix, while Republicans accuse Biden of failing to protect the country's southern frontier.
US Customs and Border Protection registered 7,800 undocumented migrants a day along the southwest border in the past three weeks -- almost five times the average of 1,600 recorded from 2014-2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.
But where Trump made political capital with a project to reinforce barriers and walls along the border, as well as threatening trade tariffs on Mexico, the Biden administration is doubling down on its theory that only a more complex, collaborative approach can work.
"Given our shared border, we must do this together -- and as a region," the US official said, referring to the challenge of managing the expected surge should Title 42 be lifted.
The phrase most often heard from the Biden White House when explaining its approach to the migration problem is "root causes" -- a reference to economic, security, political and increasingly climate strains driving people out of poorer countries to the south.
"We have many challenges before us, but we can tackle them better when we work in partnership," the official said. "What I will say is that the mechanisms for cooperation with Mexico had not been functioning during the previous administration."
Jair Bolsonaro clapped back Friday after US actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio urged Brazilian youth to register to vote in the country's October elections -- implying they should vote against the far-right president.
The Hollywood star had posted a message on Twitter Thursday saying that "Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.
"What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet," he said, adding a link with more information on how to register to vote in the upcoming poll.
Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized by environmentalist groups, responded Friday with irony.
"Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections," Bolsonaro tweeted in English.
"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest."
DiCaprio has openly criticized Bolsonaro since he took office in 2019, particularly for his management of fires in the Amazon rainforest.
The actor has also joined initiatives launched by various NGOs calling for all investment in Brazil to hinge on firm commitments from the government to preserve the Amazon.
Bolsonaro has rejected these demands, which he says infringe on Brazilian sovereignty.
Since Bolsonaro took office, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by more than 75 percent from the previous decade, according to official figures.
His government is also accused of allowing rampant deforestation -- including illegal burning by gold miners, farmers and timber traffickers -- while environmental regulation agencies have seen budget cuts.
© 2022 AFP
Kharkiv shelled as US slams Putin's 'depravity'
Ukraine's second city Kharkiv was hit by more deadly shelling on Saturday while Ukrainian forces made some gains in the surrounding region as Washington slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "depravity".
Although Ukraine has retained control of Kharkiv, the city has been repeatedly battered by Moscow's forces and still faces daily attacks.
One person was killed and five were injured in artillery and mortar strikes, Kharkiv's regional military administration said on Telegram.
"The situation in the Kharkiv region is tough. But our military, our intelligence, have important tactical success," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his latest televised address.
Ukrainian forces said they had recaptured the village of Ruska Lozova, near Kharkiv, that had been occupied by Russian troops for two months and evacuated hundreds of civilians.
"It was two months of terrible fear. Nothing else, a terrible and relentless fear," Natalia, a 28-year-old evacuee from Ruska Lozova, told AFP.
"We were in the basements without food for two months, we were eating what we had," said Svyatoslav, 40, who did not want to give his full name, his eyes red with fatigue.
Oleksandr Skachko, a resident of nearby Slatyne, which was also recaptured by Ukrainian troops, said 15 people from the village had been killed.
Addressing Russians, the 47-year-old said: "Your army has invaded our land and is killing our children. No matter what anyone says, no matter what Putin says, our people are dying here."
Putin's 'depravity'
Thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour began on February 24.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Friday briefly choked with emotion as he described the destruction in Ukraine and slammed Putin's "depravity".
Ukrainian prosecutors say they have pinpointed more than 8,000 war crimes carried out by Russian troops and are investigating 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha near Kyiv.
Russia is now intensifying operations in the eastern Donbas region, making some territorial advances, and tightening its stranglehold on the devastated southern port city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian authorities said they planned to evacuate civilians on Friday from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout in Mariupol where hundreds are sheltering with Ukrainian troops.
But Denis Pushilin, leader of the breakaway eastern region of Donetsk, accused Ukrainian forces of "acting like outright terrorists" and holding civilians hostage in the steel plant.
From Mariupol's badly damaged port zone, AFP on Friday heard heavy shelling coming from Azovstal during a media trip organized by the Russian army, with explosions only a few seconds apart.
'Humiliation' of the UN
Russia also on Friday confirmed that it carried out an air strike on Kyiv in which a journalist was killed during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres the previous day, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks.
Russia's defense ministry said it had deployed "high-precision, long-range air-based weapons" that "destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv".
Zelensky called for a stronger global response to Thursday's strikes, which immediately followed his talks in the city with the UN's secretary general.
"It is unfortunate, but such a deliberate and brutal humiliation of the United Nations by Russia has gone unanswered," he said.
Guterres had also toured Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes. Russia denies killing civilians.
"I was moved by the resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up," Guterres tweeted Friday.
"The UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest price."
'Minor' advances
Kyiv has admitted that Russian forces have captured a string of villages in the Donbas region.
But a senior NATO official said Russia had made only "minor" and "uneven" advances.
The Pentagon also said the Kremlin's eastern offensive was "behind schedule".
But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the "special military operation... is proceeding strictly according to plan", China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
More Western armaments are due to arrive in Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden on Thursday seeking billions of dollars from Congress to boost supplies.
Russia's defense ministry in recent days has said its forces have struck Ukrainian military sites hosting Western-supplied weapons and ammunition, a claim denied by a senior NATO official.
Russia has warned Western countries against sending military aid.
"If the US and NATO are really interested in resolving the Ukraine crisis, then first of all, they should wake up and stop supplying the Kyiv regime with arms and ammunition," Lavrov said.
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.