Johnny Depp’s attorneys say they don’t consider trial win a #MeToo setback, don’t expect a successful appeal
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Johnny Depp’s attorneys don’t consider the actor’s win in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard to be a setback for the #MeToo movement, and don’t expect an appeal against the verdict to be successful, they said in new interviews Wednesday. A seven-person jury last week awarded Depp $15 million, which was reduced to $10.35 million due to a cap on punitive damages in Virginia, where the trial occurred. Depp, 58, had sued Heard, 36, for $50 million, claiming he was defamed by a 2018 op-ed in which Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard didn’t n...