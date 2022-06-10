Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to ‘disappointing’ and ‘sexist’ relationship rumors
Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 19, 2022. - Shawn Thew/Getty Images North America/TNS

The relationship rumors about Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez were out of order, the litigator says. Vasquez, who became a celebrity of sorts during the weekslong Fairfax County, Virginia, trial in which her client and his ex-wife Amber Heard sued one another for defamation, says that the rumors she and Depp were anything more than lawyer and client are “disappointing.” “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job,” Vasquez, who says she’s “very happy” with her boyfriend, told People in an interview out Thursday. “It’s also an unethical charge being made....