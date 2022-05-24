Johnny Depp’s team is denied dismissal of Amber Heard’s $100M counterclaim as her lawyers rest case
Actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp are seen in pictures taken at the entrance of the court in Fairfax, close to Washington Samuel Corum AFP/File

Johnny Depp’s legal team was unsuccessful in an attempt to get Amber Heard’s $100 million counterclaim dismissed Tuesday as Heard’s lawyers rested their case in the defamation trial. Judge Penney Azcarate said at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia that it’s not her role “to measure the veracity or weight of the evidence” after lawyers for Depp and Heard both presented arguments about the countersuit. Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed published by the Washington Post in which Heard called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp ...