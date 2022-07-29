Jon Stewart smacks down Ted Cruz's 'BS' excuse for blocking veteran care bill

This week, Republican senators stunned the political world by coming together to block the PACT Act, a bipartisan bill that would give relief and survivor benefits to veterans who developed illnesses from exposure to toxic burn pits while stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Democrats have accused them of retaliating after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) reached a reconciliation agreement with Democratic leadership.

Republicans have denied this is the reason, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) — who was seen high-fiving his colleagues after blocking the veteran bill — provided an alternate explanation to reporters. But according to The Daily Beast, comedian Jon Stewart, who has been fighting to pass burn pit care for years, called out his excuse as false.

"Cruz was at an airport earlier in the day when a TMZ correspondent cornered him to ask about Stewart’s crusade," reported MMatt Wilstein. "'He’s actually quite funny,' the Republican said of Stewart before claiming to support the PACT Act, even though he voted against it. With a Diet Dr. Pepper in his hand, Cruz went on to accuse the Democrats of playing a 'budgetary trick' by taking 'discretionary' spending and moving it to 'mandatory.'"

That's not true, said Stewart in colorful language.

"In response, Stewart called Cruz’s comments 'inaccurate, not true, bullsh*t' before systematically breaking down why his argument makes no sense," said the report. "'Now I’m not a big-city, Harvard-educated lawyer,' he said, 'but I can read. It’s always been mandatory spending, so the government can’t just cut off their funding at any point. No trick, no gimmick, been there the whole fucking time ... This is bullsh*t,' Stewart reiterated, calling out Cruz for voting for the bill in June before joining a large block of Republicans who switched sides even though the text of the bill remained exactly the same."

"The comedian and activist closed out his message with the juxtaposition of Cruz 'praising to the heavens our nation’s fighting men and women' and a clip of him 'fist-bumping his Senate colleagues after removing those same veterans’ benefits and healthcare for toxic wounds,'" said the report. "'Motherf**ker,' he concluded."

