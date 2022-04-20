Jon Stewart labels Breitbart writer 'one of the most genuinely unpleasant creepy weirdos on the net'

Jon Stewart slapped back at a right-wing critic with a harsh put-down.

Breitbart senior writer John Nolte labelled "The Problem with Jon Stewart" a "humiliating flop" after its fifth episode on Apple TV drew only 40,000 viewers, down 78 percent from its season premier, but the former "Daily Show" host pointed out the streaming service had already ordered a second season.

"Holy Sh*t!!! Just think how bad it'll get in Season Two!!!" Stewart responded. "And they upped our episode order!! WTF!!!???"

Stewart then took a shot at "Trollie Edgelord" Nolte.

"Breitbart's Nolte seems like one of the most genuinely unpleasant creepy weirdos on the net...which, given the competition is actually quite impressive...so...kudos?" Stewart tweeted.

Stewart has faced criticism and insults from conservatives after clashing with commentator Andrew Sullivan over systemic racism in the United States. But he has also defended controversial podcast host Joe Rogan and criticized the media for their Trump-era “bombshells.”

