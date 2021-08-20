Ex-Idaho GOP leader held in jail without bond for methamphetamine: report

The former chairman of the Idaho Republican Party is being held in the Boise jail without bond after allegedly violating the conditions of his parole.

In 2019, Parker was arrested for allegedly stalking his ex-wife and masturbating in the bushes outside her home while disguised in a wig.

Less than two months later, police launched a manhunt for Parker after additional charges were added. After Parker turned himself in, the was charged with felony witness tampering.

Now Parker is back behind bars for violating the parole conditions he was under after pleading guilty to earlier charges, the Idaho Statesman reports.

"At a video arraignment hearing on Thursday, Judge Karen Vehlow read from an affidavit submitted to the court by Parker's parole officer, which alleged that Boise Police officers found methamphetamine and alcohol at the defendant's residence on Wednesday. Parker also tested positive for meth, pending laboratory confirmation, according to the affidavit," the newspaper reported.

Parker is now facing felony drug charges.

When Parker was initially sentenced, Parker's ex-wife said the GOP leader was "a very skilled liar and manipulator."

Prior to being elected chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, Parker worked as the group's executive director.



