Unearthed JonBenet Ramsey evidence clears parents of killing: New book
Wikipedia

Unearthed documents from the JonBenet Ramsey murder case shows that DNA evidence recovered from her body did not match any of her family members or others who were a focus of the investigation, according to an exclusive report from Fox News.

A new book on late Colorado investigator Lou Smit, who worked the case, points out that despite the lack of evidence, investigators and the media created a cloud of suspicion over JonBenet's parents, hinting that they may have been involved in her death.

"For the past quarter-century, the Boulder police have ignored the DNA evidence that exonerated the Ramseys and could be used to identify her killer," John W. Anderson argues in the book "Lou and JonBenet: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder."

The body of JonBenet, a child beauty queen, was found in the basement of her home in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996. She had been strangled and had a broken skull. The case has never been solved.

Smit came out of retirement in 1997 at the request of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to help investigate the JonBenet case. He argued that the most likely suspect would be an intruder. But he quit in 1998 over his frustration that police insisted on keeping the parents under suspicion.

"At this point in the investigation, ‘the case’ tells me that John and Patsy Ramsey did not kill their daughter, that a very dangerous killer is still out there and no one is actively looking for him," he wrote in a resignation letter.

From Fox News: "After Smit's death in 2010, his family shared thousands of his documents with a group that calls itself the JonBenet Ramsey Smit Family Team. They rediscovered the DNA lab results, sent from Colorado's Bureau of Investigation to lead Detective Thomas Trujillo on Jan. 15, 1997 – just weeks after the girl's death. (Trujillo is still with the department, which in December 2022 suspended him for three days and ordered an involuntary transfer to night patrol after an audit found he was failing to investigate cases.)"

Read the full report over at Fox News.

SmartNews