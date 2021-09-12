Joni Ernst's claim about Biden's vaccine campaign leaves Twitter users baffled

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) left Twitter users scratching their heads after her she argued President Joe Biden's vaccination campaign was nothing more than a "diversion away from 9/11." Social media users quickly turned the tables and made the joke about her.
Speaking to Fox News on Friday, September 10, Ernst railed against Biden's vaccine initiative.
"They are leading by coercion," Ernst said, adding, "And I would agree with the point that is being made by so many of my colleagues that this is a diversion, away from 9/11," Ernst continued. "And away from the 20th anniversary, and away from the debacle that was his Afghanistan withdrawal."
Sen. Joni Ernst claims Biden's new vaccine plan is a "diversion away from 9/11" https://t.co/feegH5mtop— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1631297454.0
Twitter users quickly shared their reactions to her seemingly puzzling remarks. One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, "Wait… I got so distracted by the pandemic hoo-ha that I completely forgot that 9/11 ever happened! Thank God for Joni the hog-castrating advocate for the truth. If she hadn't reminded me, I never would have remembered that horrific day. Joe Biden, you crafty devil you. I see you."
Some users also noted the 9/11 timeline emphasizing how long it has been since the tragic incident occurred.
@atrupar Wait… I got so distracted by the pandemic hoo ha that I completely forgot that 9/11 ever happened! Thank G… https://t.co/bINQj8b2EN— Jo (@Jo) 1631299498.0
@atrupar The thing that happened 20 years ago? Is that what she's saying?— pizzmoe™ #VaxUpOrShutUp (@pizzmoe™ #VaxUpOrShutUp) 1631302038.0
@atrupar How about the “big boxing match” her favorite “prez” is going to be broadcasting on 9/11 hmmmm?— Denise Helland (@Denise Helland) 1631297676.0