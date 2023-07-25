Politician's threat to shoot up city hall kept 'under wraps' by officials: report
Jordan Brandman/YouTube

Back in 2021, Jordan Brandman resigned his position on the Anaheim City Council in California after vulgar and disparaging text messages about a former councilwoman were revealed.

But according to the Los Angeles Times, Brandman had been acting "erratically" for some time – and his behavior was kept under wraps by city officials.

In December 2020, the city launched an investigation of Brandman after he was accused of making racist and misogynistic comments and saying that he wanted to shoot up city hall.

"The police chief and city manager coordinated to keep secret a visit by police to Brandman’s apartment shortly after the allegation was received, text messages between the officials show," the Times' report stated.

Anaheim Police Chief Jorge Cisneros admitted as much, telling the Times, “When we get very influential individuals, we put those under wraps.”

But according to the First Amendment Coalition's legal director David Loy, it would be “extremely troubling” if city officials worked together to cover up a police visit to a city councilman.

“If police are being called to the home of an elected official on allegations the elected official is acting erratically or potentially dangerously, that’s an issue of compelling public interest,” Loy said. “The public has a right to know when we’re talking about the conduct of an elected official, particularly when we’re talking about an allegation that an elected official is talking about shooting up City Hall.”

Read the full report over at the Los Angeles Times.

