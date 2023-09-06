Chicago cop still on force years after pleading guilty to violent felony: report

Chicago police officer Joseph DeRosa pleaded guilty in 2018 to kicking a Michigan cop in the face while drunk in a casino, but he remains on the force despite a law that requires officers who commit felonies to lose their jobs.

"CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs opened an investigation into DeRosa shortly after his arrest, and the department stripped the officer of his police powers. But it took 20 months for CPD to send notice of the felony conviction — notice required under the law — to the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, according to that panel, which is in charge of decertifying cops," the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Another 31 months later, the city’s Law Department still has not scheduled a hearing over his potential dismissal.

In 2019, the felony charge against DeRosa was dismissed, thanks to Michigan's "delayed sentencing" law, after he completed a year of probation, performed community service and paid court-ordered fees.

"The department has not provided records showing what became of the internal investigation into DeRosa’s arrest," the Sun-Times wrote. "CPD spokespersons also would not answer why it took the department so long to send notice of the felony conviction to the state board in charge of decertifications."

Read the full report over at the Chicago Sun-Times.