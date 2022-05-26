'Isn't enough': Josh Duggar's cousin slams former reality star's sentencing

Amy Duggar King offered her thoughts after her cousin Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison for child pornography.

"Twelve and a half years isn't enough, but I hope that every single second he's there feels like an eternity," King told Celebuzz!

Prior to sentencing, sentencing, King shared with The Sun the letter she wanted to send to U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks.

“There is a Bible verse, Luke 17:2. 'It’s better to hang a millstone over your head and jump into the ocean if you’re going to hurt one of my little ones.' I’m sure he’s watched several children get hurt," she said. "If the Bible says jump in the ocean and drown, how long would that equal in prison?”

King often made appearances on the TV show "19 Kids and Counting."

"I knew he had a pornography problem, but I had no idea it went to the lowest of the low. Very demonic. Extremely demonic to enjoy that," she said.

Watch the interview below or at this link.



