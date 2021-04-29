Josh Hawley slammed for railing against big tech while using big tech to promote his book
Sen. Josh Hawley. (Photo: Screen capture)

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, one of the most stridently Trumpified Republicans in the U.S. Senate, has been railing nonstop against corporate America — especially big tech — for, as he sees it, promoting "woke" liberalism. And his new book, due out on May 4, is even titled "The Tyranny of Big Tech." But the far-right Republican is being mocked and ridiculed unmercifully for using big tech to slam big tech.

HuffPost reporter Ed Mazza explains, "Hawley, one of the ringleaders of the January 6 attempt in Congress to overturn the election results based on lies and conspiracy theories, complained on Tuesday about a vague conspiracy against his anti-tech book by 'corporate media and the woke mob.' Just one problem: He made that gripe on Twitter — via an iPhone — with a link promoting the book on Amazon.com."

In early January, Hawley announced that he would contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. And before Congress met to certify those results on January 6, Hawley infamously raised his arm in solidarity with a mob of Trump supporters gathered outside the U.S. Capitol Building — which was violently attacked that day. Hawley's critics, from liberals and progressives to Never Trump conservatives, denounced him as the face of insurrection.

But Hawley loves to paint himself as a victim, not an insurrectionist. And he was doing exactly that when, on April 27, he tweeted:



Here are some of the scathing responses to a tweet that was both self-pitying and self-aggrandizing: