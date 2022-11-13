'So much losing': Josh Hawley mocked after election deniers lost big in the midterms

The GOP Senator who gave a first bump to on Jan. 6 before fleeing Donald Trump's Capitol attackers was mocked on Saturday for his post-election strategy.
After Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto beat Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada, securing control of the U.S. Senate for Democrats, Hawley declared the GOP dead.
"The old party is dead. Time to bury it," Hawley tweeted Saturday night.
"Build something new," he counseled.
He was quickly ridiculed online.
Jonah Goldberg, the conservative editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, was among those chiming in a Hawley's tweet.
"Amazing how your cause lost so resoundingly and yet you claim victory," Goldberg wrote, with the hashtag for "so much losing."
ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl asked, "can you expect to attract independent voters by cheering on the crowd at the Capitol on January 6?"
Attorney David Lurie wrote, "He's running away ... this time from the party he helped destroy."
When New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman saw Hawley's tweet, she predicted, "the results in NV are going to accelerate the anger at senate leadership."