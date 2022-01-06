Josh Hawley has 85,000 new donors after giving a fist pump to Jan. 6 insurgents

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has seen a fundraising bonanza in the year since he gave Capitol insurrectionists a fist pump on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.
"In the immediate aftermath of Jan. 6, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said he had no regrets about pumping his fist in the air as he greeted Trump supporters that day outside the Capitol, ahead of the riot," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. "A year later, he still doesn’t."
The photo was captured by Francis Chung of E&E News.
“He's acknowledging the crowd and giving various gestures, such as, you know, fist pumps, waves, thumbs up, shows of solidarity and support, I guess you could call it. And the crowd was also reacting back to him in a favorable fashion. And, you know, had probably got as animated as I'd seen at that point,” Chung said after the insurrection.
Hawley, who voted to overturn the election following the attack, has raised big money in the year since the attack on the Capitol.
"Some Democratic senators initially called for Mr. Hawley to resign or be censured after Jan. 6. Donors asked for their money back. And yet in the last year, Mr. Hawley has raised $8.35 million and added 85,000 new donors," The Wall Street Journal reported.
Meanwhile, @HawleyMO said in an interview tonight it was a \u201clie\u201d that he helped incite violence on Jan 6 & defended his fist pump on Capitol Hill in front of the Trump supporters that day by saying:\n\n\u201cI gesture and wave and greet people all the time."pic.twitter.com/q4bE3b4RZa— Zachary Cohen (@Zachary Cohen) 1611806954