'Pandering' Josh Hawley slammed for trying to reinvent himself after 'criminal storming of his own workplace'
Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," anchor Ari Melber tore into Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — in the news today for a new report that he violated ethics laws while running for Senate from the Missouri Attorney General's office — for his push to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from leadership, when he is in fact more closely aligned with the wing of the GOP that cost his party the election than McConnell ever was.

"Senator Hawley ... was so vocal today against McConnell," said Melber. "He was also the first senator to break for the January 6th challengers. It was his political prominence he built on pedaling the lie about that election ... it was a lie with his fist hoisted in the air, denying Trump's loss, pandering to election liars who stormed the Capitol. Now he's the one delivering hard truths today that are only hard truths if you accept the election results which have Republicans losing the Senate."

"The Republican Party as we have known it is dead, and voters have made that clear," said Hawley in a clip played by Melber.

"Voters did make their views clear last week," said Melber. "They also made their views clear in 2020, when — I want to be clear — Hawley took not only the opposite position, but helped foment the criminal storming of his workplace over that lie when voters were rejecting Trump and Trumpism. So while we're quoting Hawley because he's making news ... I have to be honest there's scant evidence Hawley has grown more responsible only protecting democracy. Rather, it seems he doesn't like being out of power. Indeed, with that fist in the air, as all of those criminals attack the police, Hawley's reaction in 2020 was thuggery."

Melber then quoted rap star Lil' Nas X, adding "Gang members got nothing on these congressmen."

"Now Mr. Hawley, like other Senate Republicans, appears to have a reaction to this election that is actually facing the facts, facing the voters' rejection, talking about it in public, and seeking a kind of political redemption," continued Melber. "And, at least for Mr. Hawley ... redemption begins by coming after King McConnell."

