'Pandering' Josh Hawley slammed for trying to reinvent himself after 'criminal storming of his own workplace'

Republican senator Josh Hawley. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)
On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," anchor Ari Melber tore into Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) — in the news today for a new report that he violated ethics laws while running for Senate from the Missouri Attorney General's office — for his push to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from leadership, when he is in fact more closely aligned with the wing of the GOP that cost his party the election than McConnell ever was.
"Senator Hawley ... was so vocal today against McConnell," said Melber. "He was also the first senator to break for the January 6th challengers. It was his political prominence he built on pedaling the lie about that election ... it was a lie with his fist hoisted in the air, denying Trump's loss, pandering to election liars who stormed the Capitol. Now he's the one delivering hard truths today that are only hard truths if you accept the election results which have Republicans losing the Senate."
"The Republican Party as we have known it is dead, and voters have made that clear," said Hawley in a clip played by Melber.
"Voters did make their views clear last week," said Melber. "They also made their views clear in 2020, when — I want to be clear — Hawley took not only the opposite position, but helped foment the criminal storming of his workplace over that lie when voters were rejecting Trump and Trumpism. So while we're quoting Hawley because he's making news ... I have to be honest there's scant evidence Hawley has grown more responsible only protecting democracy. Rather, it seems he doesn't like being out of power. Indeed, with that fist in the air, as all of those criminals attack the police, Hawley's reaction in 2020 was thuggery."
Melber then quoted rap star Lil' Nas X, adding "Gang members got nothing on these congressmen."
"Now Mr. Hawley, like other Senate Republicans, appears to have a reaction to this election that is actually facing the facts, facing the voters' rejection, talking about it in public, and seeking a kind of political redemption," continued Melber. "And, at least for Mr. Hawley ... redemption begins by coming after King McConnell."
In an article published by The Bulwark on November 14, Never Trump libertarian and conservative journalist Cathy Young slammed MAGA Republicans who are blaming single women for the outcome of the 2022 midterms.
After a disappointing election, many Republican pundits have taken to blaming unmarried women and young voters for the lack of the “red wave” they were expecting.
A viral example of this type of thinking came from conservative FOX news host Jesse Waters discussing the exit polls following the midterms. Watch below:
After the heavily predicted "red wave" in the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be an illusion, it was really no mystery why Republicans failed to capitalize on the political tailwinds that — according to conventional wisdom and political history — should have given them much bigger wins.
The smart thing for Republicans to do is clear enough: Stop stoking Trump's election lies and scale back the tsunami of racism, sexism and homophobia currently fueling their party.
But there's no chance that will happen, of course. Let's remember that Republicans also flirted with moderating their message after losing the 2012 election, only to go in precisely the opposite direction by nominating Donald Trump in 2016. Looking inward and engaging in self-reflection is the antithesis of everything the modern GOP stands for. So instead, the right is looking outward for someone besides themselves to blame, and they've landed on a favorite scapegoat: Single women. Worse, in blaming single women for their own political failure, conservatives are wallowing in a ludicrous conspiracy theory based on the premise that having an "F" on your driver's license renders you incapable of autonomous thought.
Yes, it's true: Republicans are big mad that single women voted for Democrats, and their explanation for this is that Democrats of brainwashing those hapless, unfortunate women who don't have husbands to make their decisions for them.
Fox News host Jesse Watters, in the most viral example of this talking point, said that "Democrat policies are designed to keep women single" and implored male viewers to get the ladies under control: "Guys, go put a ring on it." How male Fox News viewers are supposed to talk these unruly Democratic-voting women into marrying them was left unexplained, although Watters has previously hinted at the usefulness of coercion when it comes to romance.
While Republican politicians have generally been a bit more circumspect in their language, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri tipped his hand on a not-that-subtle endorsement of this conspiracy theory, retweeting conservative sociologist Brad Wilcox — who prominently drew attention to single women's Democratic leanings — complaining that "fewer adults are opening their hearts, lives, and minds to marriage and children."
In the real world, of course, what's going on is painfully simple. Single women are a constituency that benefits enormously from equal pay, equal education and reproductive rights. (Married women benefit from these things, too, but a lot of them are cross-pressured to keep the peace with Republican husbands, and/or are voting their resentments toward their single counterparts.) Understanding that they have a built-in advantage with single women, Democrats have constructed a platform designed to appeal to them.
But accepting that straightforward narrative means accepting the radical notion that women have minds of their own. That will clearly never do in the GOP universe. So a nefarious and unnecessarily complicated conspiracy theory must be created that reimagines basic constituent appeal as manipulation and brainwashing.
As with most accusations made by Republicans, the claims that Democrats somehow "control" women are pure psychological projection. It's pretty obvious that Republicans are the ones who want to control women, and when they start talking about "incentivizing" marriage, what they really mean is various forms of coercion. Stripping women of reproductive rights and economic equality is about trying to create a society where women feel they have to get married in order to survive, or at least to have any financial security. As a not-so-hidden bonus, a woman who is financially dependent on her husband is likely to feel even less room to disagree with him politically or vote her own conscience.
In fact, the theory that Democrats are brainwashing women into staying single is directly linked to the "great replacement" conspiracy theory, a white supremacist fiction proposing that liberal "elites" are somehow "importing" people of color to "replace" white conservatives. In both cases, the presumption that people who are not white men are lesser beings, incapable of independent thought.
As with the Big Lie, this is all about Republicans telling themselves that entire groups of Americans are not legitimate voters or citizens, and don't deserve a say in government. Conservatives' bitter retreat into this conspiracy theory after their disappointing midterm results strongly suggests that the Republican Party has no inclination to moderate anything about its policies or messaging. Instead, we can expect the right to double down on the fascistic assumption that people like them are the only real Americans, and nobody else gets to vote.
"In public, disgraced Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg lost his job after getting indicted for cheating on his taxes. But in private, Weissleberg kept doing the same work and retained his seven-figure salary," The Daily Beast reported. "Testifying under oath for the first time at the company’s criminal trial on Tuesday, Weisselberg shocked the courtroom by admitting that he’s essentially kept living life as normal after everything seemed to come crashing down last year."
Also on Tuesday, it was revealed that Weisselberg's top lieutenant, Jeffrey McConney was still being paid $450,000 by the Trump Organization.
"On the stand, Weisselberg testified that he still shows up to work in Midtown Manhattan, where he personally advises Eric Trump on prospective business deals, analyzes new mortgages, leases office spaces, and oversees company cash management," The Beast reported.
Weisselberg is still making $640,000 a year and expects to receive a $500,000 bonus.
"The arrangement calls into question whether Weisselberg will be helpful to the DA’s office, which is trying to use him as a star witness to nail the Trump Organization for running its operations like a lawless zoo—paying its executives with untaxed benefits and creating a no-show job for Weisselberg’s wife," The Beast reported. "The only demotion Weisselberg appears to have actually suffered was literal, as he got bumped from Trump Tower’s executive offices on the 26th floor down to the boring 25th."
Donald Trump assembled the national press at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday for a major announcement.
Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for The New York Times, previewed the announcement under the headline, "Trump's Precarious Moment."
"The defeat of so many of Trump’s allies in last week’s midterm contests and the failure of Republicans to run away with an election that they should have easily won if history were a guide have raised questions about whether he is at a moment of weakness," Baker wrote.
"One of the main signs that Trump has lost political clout is that conservatives have shown they are more willing to criticize him," Baker wrote. "Trump is also no longer the unquestioned presidential front-runner, according to surveys conducted since last week’s disappointing midterms for Republicans. They show he faces serious potential competition from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who cruised to a landslide re-election victory in Florida, should he choose to run."
Mike Lindell, who was on hand for Trump's announcement, said the former president would spread "a message of hope."
Watch below or at this link:
