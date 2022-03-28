Historian: GOP attacks on Judge Jackson echo past 'moral panics' about 'stranger danger'

The Republican attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are part of a long line of hysterical claims about "stranger danger" that conservatives have whipped up to ban pornography, drugs and other things they don't like.

Sen. Josh Hawley repeatedly claimed during confirmation hearings that Jackson had been too lenient on child pornography offenders, and Florida State historian Paul Renfro told Mother Jones that he saw similarities between those GOP attacks and the phenomenon he studied in his 2020 book Stranger Danger: Family Values, Childhood, and the American Carceral State.

"Moral panics concerning children have a long history in the United States, but my book concentrates on the 'stranger danger' scare that erupted in the late 1970s and early 1980s," Renfro said. "Fears about the sanctity and stability of the idealized American family—and the child at its heart—were intensifying during this period. As the power and influence of the Religious Right grew in the 1970s, its leaders railed against feminists, sought to curtail reproductive freedom, and smeared gay men as child predators who 'must recruit.'"

Those fears were fanned even further by several high-profile kidnapping or murder cases in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and those anxieties remain fresh enough to animate the QAnon conspiracy theories and show up in the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice decades later.

"Hawley probably knows what he’s doing," Renfro said. "The moral panic I write about in Stranger Danger never really dissipated, and in moments of national chaos and uncertainty (such as the late 1970s or the 2020s), many Americans look to shore up the nuclear family and preserve childhood 'innocence'—both of which have particular racial, class, and spatial connotations."

"Moral panics thrive off of instability and insecurity, and because the US is so unstable and unequal, Americans are particularly susceptible," he added. "But it stands to reason that moral panics might lose their luster if American society became more egalitarian, less hierarchical, less atomized, and less anxious. For instance, ending the (bipartisan) fixation on 'family values' might bolster alternative forms of kinship and support — such as a more robust social safety net and communal systems of childrearing and education — which could potentially curb the abuse and exploitation that takes place in the household."