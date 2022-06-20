Josh Shapiro emerges from primary season with strong fundraising advantage over Capitol protester Doug Mastriano

Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, of Franklin County, who ran a grassroots campaign in a crowded Republican field, added only $162,092 to his campaign coffers with more than one-third in donations of less than $250 from individuals.
Mastriano, a state senator, spent $557,000 including $294,000 on advertising and $29,000 on text messaging.
Two of Mastriano’s donors made five-figure contributions: Benjamin Beiler, of Millerstown, gave $10,000 and Heller Capital Group, a Lancaster private equity firm headed by Daryl Heller, gave $15,000.
Doug Mastriano’s largest donor is Shake Shack’s bread maker
Shapiro, the two-term elected attorney general from Montgomery County, who ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination, nonetheless spent $7 million. That included $4.4 million on advertising and $900,000 in donations to Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, and more than $600,000 to the state Democratic party.
Shapiro collected nearly $4.7 million in donations, mainly from larger donors who contributed at least $250.
Major individual donors included pediatric oncologist Jennifer Duda of Menlo Park, California, who gave $500,000; video game developer Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitetto of San Francisco, who gave $200,000; pediatric clinic director Lisa Mennet of Seattle, who gave $100,000; and Yakir Gola, founder of the online food and drink delivery service goPuff, who gave $55,000.
Shapiro also reported large contributions from the Democratic Governors Association, which gave $500,000; the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association PAC, which gave $100,000 and the United Food and Commercial Workers PAC, which gave $160,000
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.