Joy Behar vows to wear a mask ‘indefinitely’ in public places, ‘listening to myself’
Joy Behar pictured on May 8, 2017, in New York. - Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images North America/TNS

Joy Behar is at her wits’ end with ever-changing COVID-19 mask mandates. The longtime co-host of “The View” said she doesn’t plan to stop wearing a face mask despite the decline of coronavirus cases across the country and the expected easing of masking guidelines. “Personally, I listen to the little voice in my head that doesn’t really follow a 100% what they tell me because they keep changing it,” Behar, 79, said on Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show. “A very short time ago, they were saying put the N95 masks on, and now … and now they’re saying ‘you don’t have to wear them anymore.’” “S...