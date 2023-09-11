Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance rips 'inane' Trump apart after 'unconscionable' attack

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on September 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Taking to her Substack column "Civil Discourse," former U.S. Attorney and current MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance fired back at Donald Trump after he singled her out by name in a Truth Social post.
Late last week the now 4-times indicted loser of the 2020 presidential election lashed out at Vance and other legal commentators who have weighed in on the possible use of the 14th Amendment to keep ban him from running from office due to the Jan. 6 insurrection he inspired.
As Trump wrote, “The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!! "
With Trump accusing her of acting "illegally," Vance called out Trump's history of inciting violence against his perceived enemies.
The former prosecutor wrote, "It unconscionable for any former president to do this, let alone one who knows there are people in his army of followers who react unpredictably and sometimes violently to his ranting. The Republican Party that continues to condone it is complicit."
Vance followed that by calling out some of Trump's lowlights starting with his announcement he would run for office in 2016.
"Sometimes, and especially with the daily barrage of inane behavior from Trump, it’s easy to lose sight of the forest for the trees. But Trump continues to show us who he is. He is still the person who rode down an escalator and dubbed Mexicans criminals rapists. He is still the man who made fun of a reporter with a disability, criticized a federal judge over his ethnicity, and stood by, heartless, after he put policies in place that ripped babies from their mothers’ arms at the border," she wrote. "He might as well have been the one wearing the 'I really don’t care, do u?' jacket Melania sported on her visit to the border."
"I’ve lost track of all the times Trump named, implicitly targeting, people who served our government, like Colonel Alexander Vindman and FBI agent Pete Strzok," she continued. "Trump relentlessly attacked people who should have been his political partners from the loyal opposition. His refusal to refrain from doing so led to the brutal attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband. That’s what all of this is about. It’s never about service, and it’s not about making America great. It’s about Trump and only Trump."
According to the former prosecutor, after all of this Trump should be judged harshly in "the court of public opinion."
"Trump wasn’t worthy to serve in the first place and shouldn’t be returned to office. He keeps telling us. The question is whether, when it counts, when they vote, enough Americans will believe him," she concluded.
And now, according to the Financial Times, some of the Democratic Party's Wall Street donors are privately calling on President Joe Biden to fire Khan if he wins reelection in 2024.
"Anybody talking to dealmakers over the past year or so will have noticed that barely anyone has been capable of hiding their loathing for Khan," wrote FT's James Fontanella-Khan. "In private, financiers accuse her of being anti-American and against business. Several Wall Street donors to the Democratic Party are using their position of influence to quietly lobby Biden to drop Khan if he gets reelected, according to people briefed on the matter. That's how badly they want her out of the FTC."
Under Khan's leadership, the FTC has taken legal action against several prominent merger proposals—including Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard, a case the agency paused after recent court defeats. The FTC has also helped rewrite pro-consolidation merger guidelines that were established during the Reagan era, launched a probe into Big Tech's cloud computing businesses, and proposed a ban on exploitative non-compete agreements.
Additionally, as soon as this month, the FTC is expected to file a major antitrust lawsuit against the online retail behemoth Amazon, which Khan has long argued is a monopoly.
The Khan-led FTC's proactive approach to taking on entrenched power that has worsened inequality and harmed workers has predictably angered corporate America and its GOP allies in Congress, who used a recent hearing to attack Khan as a "bully."
Some of the Republican Party's most outspoken critics of Khan are funded by Big Tech.
The Wall Street Journal's right-wing editorial board has also taken on a major role in fueling the outrage, running dozens of pieces this year attacking Khan's work.
FT's James Fontanella-Khan argued that the widespread "animus" toward Khan in corporate America "might indicate she is having an impact despite the setbacks."
"Khan has an egalitarian vision of competition law that seeks to improve the well-being of citizens beyond their roles as consumers," he added. "The Amazon case will be a big test."
What would you guess are the two biggest killers in the world? Based on media coverage, maybe you guessed gun violence, accidents or COVID-19. But the top two killers are actually cardiovascular disease and cancer. These two diseases combined account for nearly 50% of deaths in the U.S.
Cardiovascular disease and cancer seem to be quite different on the surface. But newly discovered parallels between the origins and development of these two diseases mean that some treatments may be effective against both.
I am a biomedical engineer who has spent two decades studying and developing ways to improve how drugs travel through the body. It turns out that tiny, engineered nanoparticles that can target specific immune cells may be a way to treat both cancer and cardiovascular disease.
Cardiovascular disease and cancer
Atherosclerosis is the most deadly form of cardiovascular disease. It results from inflammation and the buildup of fat, cholesterol and other lipids in the blood vessel wall, forming a plaque. Most heart attacks are caused by plaque rupture. The body’s attempt to heal the wound can form a blood clot that blocks blood vessels and result in a heart attack.
On the other hand, cancer usually arises from genetic mutations that make cells divide uncontrollably. Unrestrainable, rapid cell growth that is untreated can be destructive because it is difficult to stop without harming healthy organs. Cancer can start from and occur in any organ of the body.
Although cardiovascular disease and cancer appear to have different origins and causes, they share many risk factors. For example, obesity, smoking, chronic stress and certain lifestyle choices like poor diet are linked to both diseases. Why might these two diseases share similar risk factors?
Many of the similarities between cardiovascular disease and cancer can be traced to inflammation. Chronic inflammation is a primary cause of atherosclerosis by damaging the cells lining the blood vessels and progressively worsening plaques. Likewise, chronic inflammation can initiate cancer by increasing mutations and support cancer cell survival and spread by increasing the growth of the blood vessels that feed them nutrients and suppressing the body’s immune response.
Cardiovascular disease and cancer share many risk factors.
Treating two conditions at once
Research hints that therapies designed for cancer can also help treat atherosclerosis.
Another example are antiglycolytic therapies that prevent the breakdown of glucose. Glucose, or sugar, is the body’s main source of energy. These drugs can make diseased tumor blood vessels and atherosclerotic blood vessels look more “normal,” essentially reversing the disease process in those vessels. They can also reduce inflammation in atherosclerosis.
Although currently marketed treatments like statins and fibrates can lower lipid levels and blood clotting in atherosclerosis, these drugs have not sufficiently addressed the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. To improve outcomes, clinicians are increasingly using multiple drugs directed against different targets. One intriguing class of treatments is sodium glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, which are traditionally used to treat diabetes. Researchers have shown that these drugs both provide significant protection from cardiovascular disease and treat cancer.
Clinical trials on statins and sodium glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors indicate a close overlap between inflammation, metabolism and cardiovascular disease that suggests new treatment opportunities. One example is immunotherapies that “inhibit the inhibition” of immunity – that is, they take off the brakes that tumors place on the immune system. This approach to treat cancer also reduced atheroscleroticplaques inanimal studies and reduced vascular inflammation in a small study in people.
A nanomedical Trojan horse
A recent discovery showed that nanotubes – a very small particle made of carbon that is over 10,000 times thinner than a human hair – can go into specific immune cells, travel through the bloodstream and enter tumors as a Trojan horse. These nanotubes can carry anything that researchers put on them, including drugs and imaging contrast agents.
The immune cells carrying the nanotubes naturally home in on tumors through the inflammatory response. Since cancer and atherosclerosis are both inflammatory diseases, my research team and I have been studying whether nanotube-loaded immune cells may also serve as delivery vehicles to plaques.
Nanoparticles can be used to “eat” the plaques that cause heart disease.
Nanotubes can be loaded with a therapy that stimulates immune cells to “eat” plaque debris and thus reduce plaque size. Moreover, restricting drug delivery specifically to those immune cells reduces the risk of off-target side effects. These nanotubes can also be used to improve diagnosis of cardiovascular disease by highlighting plaques.
The molecular pathways cancer and cardiovascular disease share have important regulatory implications. The costs involved in getting drugs into the clinic are enormous. The possibility of applying the same drug to two different patient populations offers big financial and risk-reduction incentives. It also offers the potential for simultaneous treatment for patients with both diseases.
Because of the parallels between cancer and cardiovascular disease, cancer nanodrugs may be strong drug candidates to treat cardiovascular disease and vice versa. As basic science discovers other molecular parallels between these diseases, patients will be the beneficiaries of better therapies that can treat both.
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough ripped Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for expressing indignation over the release of a special purpose grand jury report showed he was recommended for criminal charges related to his efforts to help Donald Trump reverse his Georgia election loss.
The South Carolina Republican called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discuss election fraud claims raised by Donald Trump and his campaign, which the grand jurors apparently considered to be a criminal violation of the law, and the "Morning Joe" slammed Graham's sanctimonious response to the news.
"Let's be very clear here -- you had Brad Raffensperger, a guy who voted for Trump in '16 and '20, Raffensperger, again, Republican through and through his entire life," Scarborough said. "Brad Raffensperger, who won the Republican primary in a landslide in 2020, saying Lindsey Graham called up, tried to get him to throw out some absentee votes to try to help Donald Trump. Let's not do this whole, 'God help us.'"
"If a senator from out of state can't call another state and talk to a secretary of state and ask that secretary of state to disallow legal votes -- yeah, Lindsey, God help us if there are more senators who think like you and who do things like that," Scarborough added. "In the middle of what was beginning to be a conspiracy to overthrow an American presidential election. You're right, Lindsey, God help us."