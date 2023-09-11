Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance rips 'inane' Trump apart after 'unconscionable' attack

Taking to her Substack column "Civil Discourse," former U.S. Attorney and current MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance fired back at Donald Trump after he singled her out by name in a Truth Social post.

Late last week the now 4-times indicted loser of the 2020 presidential election lashed out at Vance and other legal commentators who have weighed in on the possible use of the 14th Amendment to keep ban him from running from office due to the Jan. 6 insurrection he inspired.

As Trump wrote, “The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED ‘CREW,’ composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at ‘Injustice.’ I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!! "

With Trump accusing her of acting "illegally," Vance called out Trump's history of inciting violence against his perceived enemies.

The former prosecutor wrote, "It unconscionable for any former president to do this, let alone one who knows there are people in his army of followers who react unpredictably and sometimes violently to his ranting. The Republican Party that continues to condone it is complicit."

Vance followed that by calling out some of Trump's lowlights starting with his announcement he would run for office in 2016.

"Sometimes, and especially with the daily barrage of inane behavior from Trump, it’s easy to lose sight of the forest for the trees. But Trump continues to show us who he is. He is still the person who rode down an escalator and dubbed Mexicans criminals rapists. He is still the man who made fun of a reporter with a disability, criticized a federal judge over his ethnicity, and stood by, heartless, after he put policies in place that ripped babies from their mothers’ arms at the border," she wrote. "He might as well have been the one wearing the 'I really don’t care, do u?' jacket Melania sported on her visit to the border."

"I’ve lost track of all the times Trump named, implicitly targeting, people who served our government, like Colonel Alexander Vindman and FBI agent Pete Strzok," she continued. "Trump relentlessly attacked people who should have been his political partners from the loyal opposition. His refusal to refrain from doing so led to the brutal attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband. That’s what all of this is about. It’s never about service, and it’s not about making America great. It’s about Trump and only Trump."

According to the former prosecutor, after all of this Trump should be judged harshly in "the court of public opinion."

"Trump wasn’t worthy to serve in the first place and shouldn’t be returned to office. He keeps telling us. The question is whether, when it counts, when they vote, enough Americans will believe him," she concluded.

