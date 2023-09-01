JPMorgan processed more than $1 billion for Epstein, US Virgin Islands says

By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Thursday that JPMorgan Chase told U.S. authorities it processed more than $1 billion for Jeffrey Epstein over 16 years. JPMorgan reported the transactions as suspicious to the U.S. Treasury Department following Epstein's suicide in 2019, Mimi Liu, a lawyer for the territory, said at a hearing concerning its lawsuit against the largest U.S. bank. Reuters did not view the bank's disclosures to the Treasury, which are not public. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 1998 ...