Juan Carlos met by cheering crowd and political embarrassment on return to Spain

By Pedro Nunes SANXENXO, Spain (Reuters) - Hundreds of Spaniards on Friday cheered their former king, Juan Carlos, on his first public appearance in his country in more than two years after investigations in Spain and Switzerland over alleged fraud were dropped. Returning from exile in Abu Dhabi, a frail and visibly moved Juan Carlos, walking with a cane and leaning on an aide's arm, approached the crowd outside the yacht club in Sanxenxo, a resort in northern Spain, to greet them and wave at them. "Long live the king," the crowd cheered. Juan Carlos came from Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening to ...