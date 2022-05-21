Juan Carlos met by cheering crowd and political embarrassment on return to Spain

As Kilgore notes, it is a foregone conclusion that Trump-endorsed David Perdue will fail miserably in his bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) who has been a target of Trump's since Kemp refused to lend a hand to the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in his favor.

As Kilgore wrote, "Perdue is limping to the finish line in such poor shape that Trump is reportedly writing him off," before adding, "Even the man who recruited Perdue to run against Kemp — former President Donald Trump — seems to have given his campaign up for dead, said three Republicans who have spoken to Trump. They say Trump has groused about what he believes is a lackluster campaign effort from Perdue."

REALTED: Trump is about to 'get embarrassed' in Georgia GOP primary: CNN election analyst



Add to that, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also looks headed to victory over Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and that will likely infuriate Trump even more.

"The biggest blow to the 45th president’s ego and perceived power could come in the secretary of State primary," Kilgore wrote. "If Raffensperger wins on May 24, Trump and Hice will have no one but themselves to blame."

Summing it all up, Kilgore wrote, "One factor heading toward the general election will be whether Trump can overcome his pique over Perdue’s (and possibly Hice’s) impending defeat and join the party fight against Warnock and [Stacey] Abrams," adding, "In Georgia, the former president’s self-absorption was widely blamed for the losses by Perdue and his fellow incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, in the January 5, 2021, general-election runoff that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats hope and Republicans fear an angry former president could sabotage his party again."

You can read more here.