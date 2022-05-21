Juan Carlos met by cheering crowd and political embarrassment on return to Spain

By Pedro Nunes SANXENXO, Spain (Reuters) - Hundreds of Spaniards on Friday cheered their former king, Juan Carlos, on his first public appearance in his country in more than two years after investigations in Spain and Switzerland over alleged fraud were dropped. Returning from exile in Abu Dhabi, a frail and visibly moved Juan Carlos, walking with a cane and leaning on an aide's arm, approached the crowd outside the yacht club in Sanxenxo, a resort in northern Spain, to greet them and wave at them. "Long live the king," the crowd cheered. Juan Carlos came from Abu Dhabi on Thursday evening to ...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
In his column for Intelligencer, political analyst Ed Kilgore predicted Donald Trump will have a very bad day on Tuesday when Georgia voters go to the polls and reject Republican Party candidates who were gifted with his endorsements.
That, in turn, has Republicans worrying how the former president will react as candidates he has vociferously opposed move on to the general election in November.
As Kilgore notes, it is a foregone conclusion that Trump-endorsed David Perdue will fail miserably in his bid to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) who has been a target of Trump's since Kemp refused to lend a hand to the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in his favor.
As Kilgore wrote, "Perdue is limping to the finish line in such poor shape that Trump is reportedly writing him off," before adding, "Even the man who recruited Perdue to run against Kemp — former President Donald Trump — seems to have given his campaign up for dead, said three Republicans who have spoken to Trump. They say Trump has groused about what he believes is a lackluster campaign effort from Perdue."
REALTED: Trump is about to 'get embarrassed' in Georgia GOP primary: CNN election analyst
Add to that, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also looks headed to victory over Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and that will likely infuriate Trump even more.
"The biggest blow to the 45th president’s ego and perceived power could come in the secretary of State primary," Kilgore wrote. "If Raffensperger wins on May 24, Trump and Hice will have no one but themselves to blame."
Summing it all up, Kilgore wrote, "One factor heading toward the general election will be whether Trump can overcome his pique over Perdue’s (and possibly Hice’s) impending defeat and join the party fight against Warnock and [Stacey] Abrams," adding, "In Georgia, the former president’s self-absorption was widely blamed for the losses by Perdue and his fellow incumbent, Kelly Loeffler, in the January 5, 2021, general-election runoff that gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. Democrats hope and Republicans fear an angry former president could sabotage his party again."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Australia's conservative PM Scott Morrison concedes election defeat
May 21, 2022
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.
"Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I've congratulated him on his election victory this evening," Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney.
Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.
The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.
(REUTERS)
CONTINUE READING Show less
Hershel Walker scrutinized for ties to group accused of preying on veterans
May 21, 2022
According to a report from the Associated Press, former football player Hershel Walker, who will likely be the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat representing Georgia, is being scrutinized over his ties to a for-profit group accused of preying on military veterans.
Walker, who is headed for a win this week that will put him on the November ballot opposing Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after getting the endorsement of former president Donald Trump, has previously altered his story about his relationship with the group Patriot Support, with AP reporting he has taken "credit for founding, co-founding and sometimes operating" the group.
As the report notes, he has at different times told interviewers, “About fifteen years ago, I started a program called Patriot Support,” and then claimed, “People need to know I started a military program, a military program that treats (thousands) of soldiers a year.”
His comments have now come back to haunt him and could be a campaign issue for the aspiring Republican candidate already dogged by allegations of domestic violence and mental health issues.
RELATED: Trump is about to 'get embarrassed' in Georgia GOP primary: CNN election analyst
As AP reports, "....corporate documents, court records and Senate disclosures reviewed by The Associated Press tell a more complicated story. Together they present a portrait of a celebrity spokesman who overstated his role in a for-profit program that is alleged to have preyed upon veterans and service members while defrauding the government."
According to the report, Walker has long publicized his ties to the group that received plaudits in the military press, but as AP reports, there have also been questions about the group and where donations are going.
"Patriot Support is not a charity. It’s a for-profit program specifically marketed to veterans that is offered by Universal Health Services, one of the largest hospital chains in the U.S. Walker wasn’t the program’s founder, either. It was created 11 years before Universal Health Services says it hired Walker as a spokesman, which paid him a salary of $331,000 last year," the report states before adding, "Court documents, meanwhile, offer a far more troubling picture of its care for veterans and service members. A sprawling civil case brought against Universal Health Services by the Department of Justice and nearly two dozen states alleges that Patriot Support was part of a broader effort by the company to defraud the government."
According to AP, federal investigators have accused Universal Health Services of funneling troubled vets into inpatient mental health care facilities to "drive up revenue"
The report notes that inpatient care is a bigger money maker because "government plans do not limit the duration of hospital stays for psychiatric care so long as specific criteria are met, making such patients more profitable, the government alleged."
You can read more here.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}