Judge allows Michael Avenatti to question Stormy Daniels' belief in the paranormal during his trial
Shutterstock

Adult film star Stormy Daniels' belief in paranormal activity and her claim that she has "visions" could be mentioned at the trial of her former lawyer Michael Avenatti, Bloomberg reports.

Avenatti will go on trial for allegedly stealing the advance on Daniels 2018 memoir where she claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump. The trial is set to begin Monday.

READ MORE: Eric Trump spent six hours pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times

According to Bloomberg, Daniel's beliefs will be open for Avenatti to question while she's on the stand as a way for him to attack her credibility. However, the judge will not allow Avenatti to mention her past visits to therapists.

Prosecutors say Avenatti stole Daniels’s roughly $300,000 book advance while he was acting as her lawyer. As Bloomberg points out, he was separately convicted in 2020 of trying to extort Nike Inc for millions and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

SmartNews