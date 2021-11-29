Judge begins questioning prospective jurors for actor Jussie Smollett’s trial
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives to the Leighton Criminal Court Building for jury selection in his trial on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Chicago. - Antonio Perez //Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — After almost three years of roller-coaster controversy, the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett began Monday morning with the questioning of potential jurors about their exposure to news about the case. Smollett arrived at the courtroom of Judge James Linn shortly before 9:30 a.m. local time, wearing a dark suit and a dark mask, with two supporters flanking him and holding both of his arms as he walked. The case brings with it immense baggage, including what became a political crisis of sorts for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and the appointment of special prosecut...