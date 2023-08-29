Judge Chutkan swiftly smacks down six motions a day after setting March 2024 trial date
Judge Tanya Chutkan, Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied six motions on Tuesday in the federal elections case against former President Donald Trump.

A day after setting Trump's trial date for March 4, Chutkan wasted no time shooting down the six motions.

At least one document was described as a brief "in support of Donald Trump."

Other motions denied were from the Galaxy Bar Association, "D.A. Feliciano," and Victor Shorkin. It was not immediately clear which side those motions supported. A Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus was also denied.

Chutkan has set a brisk trial schedule, with pre-trial motions due by October 9. Trump's team had asked for a 2026 trial date.

