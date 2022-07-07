Judge denies request from Georgia Lt Gov and former GOP state lawmaker to block subpoenas to testify in Trump probe
A judge's gavel (Shutterstock)

A judge has denied efforts by Georgia's lieutenant governor and a former state lawmaker to avoid testifying in the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to reverse the 2020 election's results in the state, Fox5 reports.

Lawyers for former GOP state Sen. William Ligon and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan asked a Fulton County Superior Court judge to quash subpoenas for them to testify, citing legislative privilege and immunity. But Judge Robert C.I. McBurney said this Wednesday that both Ligon and Duncan must testify, but there should be limits on the questions posed to them.

"Where the legislative privilege ends and the grand jury's authority to question the witnesses about possible criminal electoral interference by others begins is when a witness (or his staff) has engaged with private citizens on topics relevant to the grand jury's investigative charter," McBurney wrote in his decision.

RELATED: Lindsey Graham's refusal to cooperate might actually make it easier to prosecute Trump: Former GOP congressman

"Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year and in January of this year took the unusual step of requesting a special purpose grand jury. She wrote in a letter to the county superior court chief judge that her team believes the 2020 general election 'was subject to possible criminal disruptions" and is looking into "any coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state,'" Fox5 reports.

"The special grand jury was seated in May and began hearing from witnesses in June. Top state elected officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Attorney General Chris Carr, have already appeared before the special grand jury. At least three Democratic members of the General Assembly have also testified before the panel."

SmartNews