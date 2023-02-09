Judge leaves in place bail conditions for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan Federal Court after a court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A New York City judge on Thursday extended his restrictive bail conditions for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. At a Manhattan federal court hearing, which Bankman-Fried traveled from California to attend, Judge Lewis Kaplan left in place bail conditions, despite the feds’ agreeing with Bankman-Fried’s lawyers to let him use specific messaging applications while waiting for trial. The judge was skeptical that Bankman-Fried — the onetime golden boy of the crypto world — couldn’t find another way to encrypt communications without access to apps like Signal. “I read last night ...