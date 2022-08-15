Judge orders Twitter to give Elon Musk former executive's documents

By Tom Hals WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Twitter Inc needs to give Elon Musk documents from a former Twitter executive who Musk said was a key figure in calculating the amount of fake accounts on the platform, according to a Monday court order. Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla Inc's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Twitter was ordered to collect, review and produce documents from former General Manager of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour, according to the order f...
Pennsylvania Republican removes social media profile pics after warning from US Army
August 15, 2022
Doug Mastriano’s campaign took down social media profile pictures of the Republican gubernatorial nominee in his U.S. Army uniforms after learning they violated a Department of Defense policy, an Army spokesperson said.
The pictures showed Mastriano on Facebook smiling in a dress uniform and beret, and in camouflage fatigues on Twitter. Pittsburgh NPR station WESA-FM reported they were removed last week.
Mastriano, who was a strategic intelligence officer in the Army for 20 years, has incorporated his military background into his political career.
But the use of those photographs and others showing Mastriano interacting with Afghan orphans or posing with fellow soldiers ran afoul of armed service restrictions on the use of such images in political campaigns, Army spokesperson Matthew Leonard told the Capital-Star on Monday.
“Any military information posted by a military member not on active duty, must be accompanied by a prominent and clearly displayed disclaimer that neither the military information nor the photographs imply endorsement by the Army,” Leonard said.
The profile pictures on Mastriano’s campaign pages on Facebook and Twitter had been replaced Monday afternoon with an image of Mastriano in fatigues captioned “Afghanistan 2006.”
The image includes a disclaimer that is partially cropped out on the Facebook page. Mastriano’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Leonard said the Army was contacted by a member of the news media about Mastriano’s use of the images. In a report Monday, WESA-FM said it asked the Army last week whether the images violated the Department of Defense policy.
“The Army contacted Mr. Mastriano’s campaign and advised it of the rules for imagery use contained within the DoD Directive and Army Regulation. At this time the matter is closed,” Leonard said.
Leonard did not respond to a follow up question about whether the new images with the disclaimer pass muster.
Mastriano, a state senator from Franklin County, served in the Army from 1987 to 2017, retiring as a colonel, and serving in combat zones including the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.
His campaign’s use of social media has come under fire for his association with the alt-right site Gab and its founder Andrew Torba. The site, to which Mastriano paid $5,000 for consulting services, has been criticized as a haven for white supremacists and anti-Semitic speech.
Mastriano has since removed his Gab profile and released a statement distancing himself from the racist and bigoted statements of its users and founder.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor John Micek for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.
Trump might've stashed documents at Mar-a-Lago for two ‘deeply damaging and troubling’ reasons: biographer
August 15, 2022
As speculation continues to mount over what classified documents former President Donald Trump and why he chose to remove them from the White House at the end of his tenure, Bloomberg contributor and Trump biographer Timothy L. O'Brien writes that Trump and his allies' claims of political persecution have drowned out the more pressing questions as to why the FBI conducted the raid in the first place.
According to O'Brien, there are three likely reasons Trump wanted to keep the classified information to himself, if if what the information exactly is isn't all that clear yet.
The first reason, O'Brien said, could simply be due to Trump's immature need to hold on to the exclusivity and privileged nature of the presidency he now no longer holds.
But Trump might also have "deeply damaging and troubling" reasons for retaining the material, he said.
"Unfettered greed has motivated Trump his entire life. He didn’t get into the casino business to beautify Atlantic City," O'Brien wrote. "He didn’t propose a mega-development on Manhattan’s West Side because it would have made New York more livable. He didn’t start Trump University to educate students, and he didn’t host 'The Apprentice' to tutor entrepreneurs. He didn’t originally run for president to revitalize democracy. Money, money, money."
Thirdly, Trump could be trying to salvage his reputation.
"...what other communications are contained in the documents Trump kept? Anything with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping?" O'Brien speculated. "How about documents pertaining to Trump’s phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy from that time when Trump was trying to strong-arm Zelenskiy into digging up dirt on his political opponent, Joe Biden. Those communications led to the first of Trump’s two impeachment proceedings."
FBI agents recovered records marked "top secret" during their search of former president Trump's Florida estate, according to documents made public this week in a probe that includes possible violations of the US Espionage Act.
The warrant and related materials, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed agents took away with them a significant amount of classified files after the raid, which ignited a political firestorm in an already bitterly divided country.
The extraordinary search was partly based on suspicions of violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal retention of sensitive defense documents, the warrant showed.
Some of the papers were marked "top secret" and were "meant to be only available in special government facilities," said the unsealed seven-page federal court filing.
The filing contained a list of items removed from Mar-a-Lago, including information about the "President of France," and the warrant to search the palatial estate in Palm Beach.
With additional reporting by AFP
DOJ says there are so many redactions to search warrant affidavit it would be pointless to release
August 15, 2022
On Friday the Justice Department released the search warrant and list of items seized at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI showed up to search for documents. Since then, many Republican officials and Trump allies have demanded to know the specifics about what crimes the Justice Department would warrant a search at the home of a former president.
According to court documents posted by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the Justice Department will release some of the documents related to the search but they don't want to release the affidavit related to the search.
"The government has carefully considered whether the affidavit can be released subject to redactions," the first footnote reads. "For the reasons discussed below, the redactions necessary to mitigate harms to the integrity of the investigation would be so extensive as to render the remaining unsealed text devoid of meaningful content..."
See the notes in the tweet below and the full filing here.
\u201cJUST IN: DOJ says it intends to unseal additional documents related to the Mar-a-Lago search. https://t.co/J9cb8IYcc6\u201d— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1660595469
