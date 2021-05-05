Judge rules Proud Boy Capitol rioter's parents are unsuitable guardians to hold him pending trial
Twitter/@ryanjreilly

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post's Ryan J. Reilly reported that a judge denied pretrial release to Matthew Klein, an Oregon-based member of the far-right Proud Boys group charged with participating in the January 6 Capitol riot — in large part because his parents were found to be unsuitable guardians to take custody.

According to the report, his parents made statements that appeared to be in encouragement of the riot. His father allegedly advised his brother Jonathan, also charged in the riot, that "braggers get caught" — and his mother allegedly advised to "pull a Hillary and use a hammer."

"This was not an exercise of free speech but, to the contrary, an effort to quash the collective voice of the American electorate," wrote Judge Randolph Moss in his decision. He added that he would not rule out releasing Klein in the future — albeit under strict conditions.

Federal officials arrested the two brothers in March, for allegedly helping other rioters break through barriers put up by authorities at the Capitol. They face six charges including conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceedings and aiding and abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.