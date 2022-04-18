Judge rules Elon Musk's tweets about turning Tesla private were false: investors
Elon Musk (AFP)

By Hyunjoo Jin SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A federal judge has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2018 tweets about having secured financing to take the company private were false, according to court filings by Tesla investors suing the billionaire over the tweets. The filing said that the court ruled April 1 that Musk's 2018 tweets were "false and misleading." The court "held that he recklessly made the statements with knowledge as to their falsity," it said. Investors in the electric car maker asked in the filing, submitted on Friday, for U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen to block the celebr...

Tech News