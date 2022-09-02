Judge says people who have 'some dislike' for Trump can serve on jury of his former associate: report
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally at Country Thunder Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A Brooklyn judge says he will allow some people who have "some dislike" for Donald Trump to serve in the jury of the upcoming trial of his former associate, Thomas Barrack, The New York Daily News reports.

The decision came after the billionaire real estate investor asked Judge Brian Cogan to dismiss more than 70% of the jury pool for various reasons, including a dislike for Trump.

“[W]here a prospective juror evidenced, for example, merely some dislike of former President Donald Trump, and otherwise indicated that he could be fair and impartial, striking for cause is not appropriate, particularly at this stage,” wrote Cogan.

Court filings say one person who Barrack’s lawyers tried to remove said they despised Trump “for embarrassing our country & trying to steal an election."

“Self-serving, dangerous, entitled enabler of hatred and division,” wrote another would-be juror.

According to the case against him, Barrack "tried to illegally influence public opinion and the Trump campaign’s foreign policy positions on behalf of high-ranking officials in the United Arab Emirates," The Daily News reported.

The indictment says Barrack Barrack was as the key communications channel between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the United Arab Emirates and served as Trump’s inaugural committee chairman.

