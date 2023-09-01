Judge sides with Attorney General Kris Kobach, ruling blocks trans Kansans from changing birth certificates
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach exits a courtroom on Aug. 16, 2023, after a hearing about changing gender markers on drivers licenses. - Katie Moore/Kansas City Star/TNS

Transgender Kansans will no longer be able to change the sex on their birth certificates after a federal ruling Thursday that voids parts of a 2019 federal order. Judge Daniel Crabtree of the U.S. District of Kansas ruled to uphold alegal challenge from Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, revoking part of a federal court order made four years ago that allowed transgender Kansans to obtain birth certificates reflecting their gender identity. Kobach filed the motion after the Legislature passed a sweeping law in April defining man and woman in state law based upon sex assigned at birth, in ...