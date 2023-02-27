Judge stands by dropping case against Florida nursing home boss in hurricane deaths
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

MIAMI — A judge doubled down on his decision to dismiss the case against the nursing home administrator who was accused of causing the deaths of 12 patients after Hurricane Irma left the facility without power for several days. On Friday, Broward Judge John J. Murphy III dismissed the charges against Jorge Carballo, saying that prosecutors hadn’t proven that Carballo should have known the patients’ lives were in danger. Murphy stood by his decision on Monday, after prosecutors filed a motion requesting that he reconsider. Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, in a statement to Miami Herald n...