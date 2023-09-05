Judges question lawyers appealing former KC detective’s conviction in killing of Black man

Kansas City police were on the scene where Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by detective Eric DeValkenaere in the 4100 block of College Avenue in Kansas City on December 3, 2019. - Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A panel of judges heard oral arguments Tuesday over whether to uphold or overturn the convictions of a former Kansas City police detective who in 2019 fatally shot a Black man. Eric DeValkenaere, who is white, was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the killing of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb, who was shot while in his pickup truck at his home. The first Kansas City officer to be convicted in the death of a Black man, DeValkenaere is asking judges at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, in d...