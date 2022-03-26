WATCH: 'Real Time' guest steals the show with profanely hilarious Soviet joke

Screengrab.
HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday interviewed Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
At one point Maher asked if she remembered "the old joke" about the Soviet Union.
"Oh, I know some other jokes," Ioffe said.
"Dirty jokes?" Maher asked.
Ioffe proceeded to tell her joke.
"What doesn't fit in your ass and doesn't buzz?" she asked.
Maher did not immediately respond, but laughed instead.
"I'll wait," Ioffe said patiently.
"What doesn't fit in your ass and doesn't buzz? I don't know," Maher said.
"A Soviet-made ass-buzzer," Ioffe said to applause from the studio audience.
Watch @juliaioffe steal the show on #RealTime with hilarious Soviet joke.pic.twitter.com/6El9OhPvFe— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1648262143