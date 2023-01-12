Family considers legal action after Black woman spends 9 days in jail for crime she didn't commit

A Ph.D. student was released from a Philadelphia jail this Thursday after she was the victim of mistaken identity, Click2Houston reports.

Julie Hudson, 31, went to the Webster Police Department to inquire why there was an arrest warrant for her in Texas, which was preventing her from getting a job.

“Julie went down to our local police department in Philadelphia thinking, ‘I’ll get to the bottom of it in person.’ And when she went there, of course, if you have a warrant out for your arrest, they have to arrest you,” her sister Charon Hudson said.

Turns out, Julie was mistakenly linked to a May shoplifting and assault incident at the Webster Academy Sports and Outdoors.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Trump far dumber and immoral and ignorant and lazy' than staffers knew before they worked for him

“We were able to detain one of the people who matched one of the suspects in the video, she agreed to an interview, brought her back, and in the interview, she identified the other person as her sister by the name of Julie Hudson,” said Assistant Chief of the Webster Police Department, Jeremy Edge, who added that a surveillance photo of the suspect looked like social media images found of Julie Hudson in Philadelphia.

Webster police had the charges dropped after it was proved that Julie was at work in Pennsylvania during the time of the crime in Texas. Now, her family is contemplating legal action over the nine days she sat in jail over something she didn't do.

“We want to shed light on the situation, whether that be education for the department or whether that means more training,” Charon said.

Watch a report on the story below or at this link.