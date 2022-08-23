Jurors hear more testimony on alleged R. Kelly conspiracy
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — The second week of R. Kelly’s Chicago federal trial continued Tuesday with cross-examination of Lawrence Berkland, a lie-detector test administrator, as prosecutors outlined an alleged conspiracy to cover up Kelly’s alleged sexual misconduct before his Cook County criminal trial. Berkland first took the stand late Monday and said he was hired by an attorney in August 2001 to test someone about whether he had made copies of a certain videotape, and whether it was the only videotape he had. Berkland gave the unidentified man three tests and he passed all three, he said. The test subjec...