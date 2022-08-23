Jurors hear more testimony on alleged R. Kelly conspiracy

The publication notes that many Senate GOP candidates are falling behind their Democratic rivals in terms of both fundraising and polling, despite the fact that President Joe Biden's approval ratings are stuck in the low 40s.

Of particular concern are several candidates hand-picked by former President Donald Trump, such as Georgia's Herschel Walker, Arizona's Blake Masters, and Pennsylvania's Mehmet Oz, who actually resides primarily in the neighboring state of New Jersey.

Axios notes that the GOP could come up short in the Senate despite needed only one seat to flip the chamber and that Scott would be the likely "fall guy" should the Democrats retain control of the Senate this fall.

Late last week, the Washington Post reported that many Republicans were "alarmed" at how quickly the NRSC under Scott's leadership was burning through cash, even as GOP candidates were already getting outspent by their Democratic rivals.