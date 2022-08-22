Jurors in R. Kelly trial see evidence of alleged payoffs for cover-up scheme

R. Kelly appears in court at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago on June 6, 2019. - E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — An IRS agent on Monday spent nearly three hours walking jurors in R. Kelly’s federal trial through a network of payments made by the R&B superstar’s various companies as part of an alleged scheme to cover up the sexual abuse of minors. The testimony comes as the second week of Kelly’s federal child-pornography trial got underway at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago, where Kelly and two former associates are accused of conspiring to pay off victims and witnesses and collect videotapes Kelly allegedly made of himself sexually abusing underage girls. Jurors on Friday watched graphi...