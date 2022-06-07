Jurors were ‘dozing off’ during Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, court stenographer says
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch as the jury comes into the courtroom after a lunch break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 17, 2022. - Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Multiple jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial dozed off during the drawn-out proceedings, the court stenographer says. Judy Bellinger observed jurors in both the front and back rows in the courtroom “dozing off” during the six-week trial, she claimed in a new interview with the Law & Crime Network. “It was tough because there was a lot of video deposition, and they’d just sit there and all of a sudden I’d see their head drop,” Bellinger said. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed in which Heard described herself as “a public figure representing dom...