Jury selection underway in trial of Colorado officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death
People gather at a candlelight vigil to demand justice for Elijah McClain on the one-year anniversary of his death at The Laugh Factory on Aug. 24, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. - Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/TNS

Jury selection is underway for the trial of two Colorado police officers charged in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who begged authorities for mercy as they placed him in a chokehold and injected him with ketamine. Both Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt appeared at Adams County Court for the start of jury selection on Monday, CBS News reported. They will be the first of five first responders — three police officers and two paramedics — to go to trial in connection with McClain’s death. They’re each facing one count of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, a...