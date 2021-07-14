Jussie Smollett to appear in court for hearing on his legal representation, but outside the public eye

Jussie Smollett departs after a court appearance Feb. 24, 2020, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. - Brian Cassella/TNS
CHICAGO – Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected back in Cook County court in person Wednesday for the first time in more than a year, but the hearing he is slated to attend will be conducted entirely away from public view. Judge James Linn is expected to hear testimony about whether one of Smollett’s would-be attorneys, Nenye Uche, has a conflict of interest that could disqualify him from representing the actor in his hot-button criminal case. The proceedings have been conducted with an unusual amount of secrecy. A slew of paperwork has been submitted directly to the judge and atto...