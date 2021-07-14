Jussie Smollett to appear in court for hearing on his legal representation, but outside the public eye

Based on his response, it did not seem as if he was worried about the consequences of doing so.









"What I know is in this book," Wolff said. "I wrote this book in just about three months. So, I rushed this book. I rushed through this book because I had quite a bit of practice now writing books about Trump. But also because I thought that this was incredibly important for people to know, for people to know that the President of the United States -- Let me very specific about this. -- The President of the United States is deranged."

Wolff's interview came only one day after his first appearance on MSNBC where admitted he initially was unsure about the level or crazy Trump possessed.

He also stressed the importance of always recording Trump when he speaks. According to Bender, Trump has a knack for spewing remarks aimlessly. "I think that anyone who speaks to Donald Trump should be switching on their iPhone to tape what's going on," Wolff said on MSNBC. "Donald Trump is only half aware of what he's saying, it just spews out."

Now, he is fully aware of the dangerous person who the man ran the country and made decisions driven by focusing solely on his sole well-being.