Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 in hate crime hoax
Jussie Smollett, middle, leaves the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago after being found guilty on five of six charges in his criminal trial on Dec. 9, 2021. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Jussie Smollett’s final act in Chicago may be coming soon. A judge on Thursday set an in-person sentencing hearing for March 10 for the former “Empire” actor, who was convicted by a jury in December of faking a hate crime attack on himself. During the brief virtual hearing, Criminal Courts Judge James Linn ordered both sides to submit a list of witnesses expected to testify at sentencing by March 3. He also gave Smollett’s attorneys until Feb. 25 to file any post-trial motions. A jury found Smollett guilty on Dec. 9 on five out of six counts of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony, a...